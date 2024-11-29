YOU KNOW, IT’S NOT EVEN THAT VINDMAN IS A CRAZED LIAR WASTING EVERYONE’S TIME WITH NONSENSE. IT’S THAT HE UTTERLY LACKS IMAGINATION AND KEEPS TRYING THE SAME STORY ON: Trump Accuser Vindman Suggests That Musk Provided State Secrets to Putin.

Could be worse. He could be a novelist. Seriously, dude, state secrets? How did Musk get them, and why would he do that? The Trump Russia conspiracy was debunked five ways from Monday, and now this? Can we give the man a free subscription to bearclaw of the day and hope diabetes does its job?