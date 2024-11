I’M RUBBER, YOU’RE GLUE.

Le Monde writes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the help of electronic warfare, have learned to change the coordinates of enemy Shahed drones and redirect them back to Russia and Belarus.

Thanks to "spoofing", 43 attack drones flew into Belarus on November 24-26 alone.… pic.twitter.com/HKMzh2EqwI

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) November 27, 2024