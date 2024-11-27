THERE NEED TO BE PROSECUTIONS:
If you'd like to learn more about the Biden administration debanking disfavored people and companies –> https://t.co/I4TEfpJ7Ij
— Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) November 27, 2024
THERE NEED TO BE PROSECUTIONS:
If you'd like to learn more about the Biden administration debanking disfavored people and companies –> https://t.co/I4TEfpJ7Ij
— Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) November 27, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.