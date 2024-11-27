SOMETHING TO BE THANKFUL FOR:
BREAKING: With almost all votes counted, every state has shifted toward the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/UJTmeg72jH
— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 27, 2024
