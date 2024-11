PIERRE TRUDEAU’S BIGOTED POLICE STATE:

CANADA HAS FALLEN

Watch and share how my boss Ezra Levant was arrested in Toronto today for being Jewish while practising journalism

Help him fight back at https://t.co/y0N5bzmSdJ

pic.twitter.com/bFeHQwPLVm

— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2024