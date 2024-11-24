MIXED REVIEWS FOR DOGE AMONG HILL AIDES: One might expect a roughly 50-50 split among Republican and Democrat congressional aides in terms of their view of the forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to be headed by Elon Musk and Vivik Ramaswamy.

But the latest Capitol Pulse CNCT informal survey finds a big split, with Senior GOP policy aides very much in favor, but the younger ones not so much. Not surprisingly, opposition among Democratic aides was all but unanimous.

The age split is the reverse of what might typically be expected among GOP Hill staffers, with the “cooler heads” of the older aides cautioning about taking a $2 Trillion spending cut leap and younger aides pushing for radical action now.