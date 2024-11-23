HE WAS PREVIOUSLY BECLOWNED BY THE STEAKUMMS TWITTER ACCOUNT: Bill Maher Beclowns Neil deGrasse Tyson on Scientific Bias: You Are ‘Part of the Problem.’

Flashback:

the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful https://t.co/sf4zLm33Jm

— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021