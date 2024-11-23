GRIFT AND GRAFT ENDING, COMMUNISTS HARDEST HIT: UN climate talks on verge of collapse as countries walk out over cash: “This is starting to feel like a farce.”
Plus: “Veteran COP observer: ‘This wouldn’t have happened without election of Trump.'”
