“I CARRY:” Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0 Pistol in a Galco Holster. I recently purchased the Bodyguard 2.0 for pocket carry in a sticky holster and I’m quite happy with it. I’ve put a couple of hundred rounds through it so far with no malfunctions; it’ll take a couple of hundred more before I’m ready to actually carry it, but it’s smooth and accurate — much more comfortable to shoot than my Ruger LCP.

From the article: “In the end, choosing between a small .380 ACP pistol and a larger 9 mm comes down to the intended use, skill level of the user and external factors like the need for absolute concealment. With the Bodyguard 2.0, it’s now a lot less of a compromise, and that’s a good thing indeed.”