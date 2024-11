GOVERNMENT IS JUST ANOTHER WORD FOR THE THINGS WE CHOOSE TO DO TOGETHER:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cannot answer why he placed unaccompanied children with sponsors whose address was a strip club.

He also cannot explain why he allowed them to be pimped out by individuals with no family ties to them.

This is a sickening failure of oversight. pic.twitter.com/ozD8JBBaoB

— Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) November 20, 2024