BRIAN KEMP SHOULD PARDON HER, THEN HAVE THE COPS FIRED: Georgia Police Arrest Mom Because Her Son Went for a Walk. “She was taken to the police station, stripped and put in an orange jumpsuit. She was initially told the charge was “reckless endangerment,” but there is no such offense in Georgia. The actual charge was reckless conduct, a misdemeanor which could land her in jail for up to a year. Patterson’s lawyer David DeLugas points out that under Georgia law parents can leave a child aged 9-12 with a caretaker for up to two hours. She left Soren at home with his grandfather for 90 minutes. And since she didn’t give him permission to walk to the store, there was no criminal act here.”

Even if she had given him permission that shouldn’t be criminal. Criminalizing what for centuries was normal parenting and normal childhood behavior and parenting is a civil rights violation, and civil rights violators should be punished.