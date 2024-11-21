November 21, 2024

THE NOT-SO-FINAL COUNTDOWN: Just for Fun, Here’s Rush Limbaugh in 1992 Shredding Al Gore’s ’10 Years Left’ BS Right to His Face.

In 1983, Jessica Savitch previously assured me we only had ten years to save the earth — it’s turtles final countdowns all the way down.

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll