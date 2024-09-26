IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!

Listen to @algore predict an ice-free Arctic by 2014 at his December 10, 2007 Nobel prize speech. At the annual September minimum in 2024, the Arctic had 26% more sea ice than 2012. pic.twitter.com/G2zdgb9dFt — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 26, 2024

That’s nothing. Jessica Savitch told me we’d all be dead by the mid-1990s: