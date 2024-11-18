BLUESKY IS WHERE PEOPLE ARE FLEEING BECAUSE THERE’S NOT ENOUGH CENSORSHIP ON X: “BlueSky is nothing more than complete and total anti-Trump pathological madness, in addition to a plethora of weird anime, topped with a heaping scoop of degeneracy. Far from its corporate media-advertised depiction as a place for joy and friendly conversation. BlueSky is a safe space for seething left-wingers to engage exclusively with their political allies and to rage at their perceived enemies.”

I’m happy to have them concentrated where I don’t have to see them.