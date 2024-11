WHO ‘ADJUSTED’ FBI MURDER DATA? Just Facts says the gap between the number of murders reported by the FBI annually and the total indicated by death certificates has been widening since 2003.

The reason is a change in how the FBI calculates the data, but that change has never been communicated or explained to the public. And the gaps between the FBI’s claimed annual total for homicides and the total from death certificates is huge. As Gomer Pyle would say, surprise! surprise! surprise!