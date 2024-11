20 YEARS IN THE MILITARY ISN’T GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE, I GUESS.

.@60Minutes slammed Pete Hegseth tonight for having “no government experience”

NEWSFLASH: The Pentagon is full of people with decades of “government experience” and they just failed their 7th audit in a row.

The American people re-elected President Trump with a resounding… https://t.co/EFcgIPBzIB

— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 18, 2024