GOVERNMENT IS JUST ANOTHER WORD FOR THE THINGS WE CHOOSE TO DO TOGETHER:

The roommate of Laken Riley's killer just testified during his trial that they went to the Roosevelt Hotel together in September 2023 and received a taxpayer funded flight to Georgia.

Your government flew an illegal gang member to Georgia with your money — where he then… pic.twitter.com/7plVTnJhy6

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2024