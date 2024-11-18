TRUMP – A UNITER, NOT A DIVIDER: Hilarious! Mourning Joe and Mika Kissed Trump’s Ring at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

During the run-up to the election, Joe, Mika, and their guests went full Olivier in The World at War to describe the horrors of a potential looming Trump administration:

The hosts frequently aired segments about Trump being an authoritarian threat to democracy and spoke about the election in existential terms.

“This is an increasingly desperate person. An increasingly desperate family, who is preparing for civil war,” Scarborough said of Trump last month. He was responding to the “enemy from within” rhetoric Trump used to describe his political opponents.

On election day, historian Jon Meachem appeared on Morning Joe and suggested Trump would ban historians from writing books if he returns to office and likened him to fascist dictators.