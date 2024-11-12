MSNBC LOSES OVER HALF OF ITS PRIMETIME AUDIENCE AS RATINGS TANK:

MSNBC once again beat CNN in the ratings game, but for all the wrong reasons. New Nielsen ratings show the liberal network has lost more than half of its primetime audience since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week, a sea change that signals its viewers are discouraged and tired of the spin. Fox News reported that MSNBC saw a 54% ratings drop after averaging 1.1 million primetime viewers for most of October. That number stood at 736,000 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week. The change comes as Fox News’s viewership climbed 61% in the same three-day period, a “Trump bump” that has executives elated.

MSNBC will likely claw some percentage of their audience back if they once again go full on into #resistance porn as they did from 2017-to early 2021. But in any case, a percentage of their audience might not be the only thing the cable channel loses going forward: Report: Comcast to Put MSNBC and Oprah Founded Oxygen Networks Up For Sale in Cable TV Sell Off.

Comcast, the media powerhouse behind NBCUniversal, is stirring up major buzz in the entertainment industry. The company recently announced that it’s considering a significant move: separating from several of its top cable networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo, and Oprah Winfrey’s Oxygen. This surprising revelation came from Comcast President Mike Cavanagh during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, and it has left media analysts and TV enthusiasts asking a ton of questions about the future of these beloved channels. While Comcast’s broadcast network NBC and its streaming service Peacock will be spared from this proposed separation, it’s a clear signal that the cable TV world is shifting dramatically—and Comcast might be the next major company to embrace that change.

As John Nolte adds: Signs of the Collapse of Corporate Media Influence Are Everywhere.

