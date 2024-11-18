‘AS TRUMP THREATENS DEPORTATIONS, CAMPUS LEADERS TREAD CAREFULLY.‘ Carefully? Wesleyan President Michael Roth, fresh off complaining about how college presidents are not sufficiently vocal about being leftists, proudly claims Wesleyan will do nothing to voluntarily help the government pursue undocumented students before more quietly acknowledging that yes, colleges have to obey subpoenas, etc.

In what universe is it “careful” or responsible in any way to admit students here unlawfully (and take their money) when those students can have the rug pulled out the moment someone decides to enforce the law already on the books?