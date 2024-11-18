WE ARE RULED BY INCOMPETENT, CORRUPT MORONS: Behold the Red Sea Clown Show. “Just read all the above again and wonder—what exactly is being done with your tax dollars and money borrowed in the name of children yet unborn such that the nation that claims to be the world’s premier power is vexed by a dirt poor group of rebels against an equally dirt poor nation, supported by overextended religious fanatics. . . . Having the most advanced intelligence capabilities—I think, maybe like our Navy, we’re second best now—is useless if our most senior leaders cannot understand a threat that has been fighting us for over a year.”

To be fair, much of our senior leadership is sympathetic to, or in the pay of, the Iranians, who are the Houthis’ sponsors.