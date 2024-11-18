THOSE ROBOT REPAIRMEN IN YOU: Bet you didn’t know every cell in your body (and boy, there is a bunch of them!) is crowded with microscopic robots that fix things, move things, adjust things, etc. etc. And we think we are a big deal when we create a robot that delivers our pizza! Just a little perspective to start your week.
