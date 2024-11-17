PATRICK RUFFINI: The Realignment is Here. “The red shift was pretty much everywhere. It was bigger in cities and bigger in Latino counties, but ultimately, the cross-cutting nature of the shift showed that it was a bad environment for Democrats to be running in. . . . The Harris coalition looks more like Bob Dole’s 1996 coalition than the Obama coalition. And for the first time, the Republicans represent both low-education and low-income voters, in a thoroughgoing working class realignment. You’ll also notice that you can draw a line right around the middle of the education vote share gap and this predicts the winner in all but one election since 1996. The candidate with the lower-education coalition typically wins, which is why I argue that it’s so important for Republicans to continue to push this working class shift.”