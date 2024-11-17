CDR SALAMANDER: The Opportunities With Trump’s Return, with Jerry Dunleavy. “With 63 days until President Trump’s second inauguration and a new national security team lining up, what are the expected opportunities they will be looking to make an impact quickly? What should people be looking at? Where is the fruit ripe for the picking?”
