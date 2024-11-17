Whoopi Goldberg has claimed that Trump intends to make interracial marriages illegal, separate non-white wives from their white husbands and forcibly marry the white men to white women. I don’t know how vice-president-elect JD Vance, proudly uxorious husband to a beautiful woman of Indian heritage, missed that memo.

The most educated, as ever, are the dumbest. Students at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy were reportedly offered treats like ‘milk and cookies’ and ‘hot cocoa’, as well as Lego toys and ‘colouring and mindfulness exercises’ to take their minds off the election results. The Guardian, that bastion of mental excellence, has been offering free counselling to its journalists.

You can see the most entertaining examples of fit-witism on the excellent Rita Panahi’s Sky News Australia segment, amusingly called ‘Lefties losing it’. You get the impression that this type of behaviour may have started out as performative and a bit keeping-up-with-the-Owen-Joneses (more on him later). But just as fame is a mask that eats the face, emotional incontinence is a poison that eats the brain. It’s possible that these people are suffering from an actual thing called ‘disconfirmed expectancy’, a type of cognitive dissonance produced when new information directly contradicts an individual’s existing beliefs. This causes disciples to double down on the trounced worldview, much as followers of apocalyptic religious cults, disappointed when the aliens fail to land, say it’s going to happen next year instead.

While this is true of the wretched followers, the leaders are good old-fashioned ‘cry-bullies’, a splendid phrase I created nearly a decade ago: ‘This is the age of the cry-bully, a hideous hybrid of victim and victor, weeper and walloper. They are everywhere, these duplicit Pushmi-Pullyus of the personal and the political, from Celebrity Big Brother to the frontline of Islamism.’