IN THE FUTURE, EVERYONE WILL BE HITLER FOR 15 MINUTES – AND THE FUTURE IS NOW!

● Is Pete Hegseth a Nazi? Are Christians White Supremacists? One News Outlet Thinks So.

● Dems Call Moulton a ‘Nazi Cooperator’ For Questioning Trans Agenda.

● James Clyburn Likens Trump to Hitler and Mussolini, Cavuto Offers Gentle Pushback: ‘A Little Hyperbolic.’

Will Trump be a bigger Hitler during his second term than he was in his first term? As Jeff Dunetz wrote in March of 2019: Rep. Clyburn (D-SC) Debases The Suffering Of Holocaust Victims AGAIN.

He did it again. For the second time in a month and the third time in memory, House Majority Whip, James Clyburn has made inappropriate references to the Holocaust which only serve to reduce the perception of the horrors suffered by victims at the hands of Hitler and the Nazis. In an interview with NBC News Clyburn (D-SC) compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying the president and his family are the “biggest threat to democracy” in his lifetime.

Hilariously in retrospect, Clyburn compared Trump to Hitler on the eve of Dr. Fauci’s lockdown of the entire country: “Why Is Rep. Clyburn Allowed To Use The Holocaust As A Political Weapon? Where’s The Media?”, Dunetz asked on March 16th, 2020:

It’s a basic rule of American politics, never use the Holocaust or any of its related terms such as Nazis or Hitler, for political warfare. The Holocaust is a singular event in world history and not just because of its scale and inhuman horror. Yes, there have been, and sadly will be other genocides of other groups, and there have even been other atrocities against the Jewish people. But generally, a genocide is waged to suppress a group, keep them out of a countries politics, or to take their land or some other economic reason. The Holocaust was different– the Jews targeted by Hitler, and the Nazis had no desires to take over the country’s land and held relatively little power–they were just hated. The Nazis took Jews from all over Europe and killed them. Rep.James Clyburn continually uses the Holocaust as a political weapon without facing any criticism from the mainstream media. Rep. Clyburn Holocaust His latest inappropriate reference was Sunday night during an interview on the Axios program on HBO:

March 16th was the day the AP announced: New federal coronavirus guidelines to ‘slow the spread.’

What we now remember as 2020 had officially begun.

The following week, Clyburn vowed to never let a crisis go to waste: Dem Rep. Told Colleagues Coronavirus Bill Is ‘Tremendous Opportunity to Restructure Things to Fit Our Vision.’

Hey, you know else saw a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit his vision…?

In 2018, the late Kathy Shaidle noted: When I say “Trump is my fourth Hitler,” it’s only because I’m too young to remember Goldwater.

Since 1944, it’s been Hitlers all the way down for Democrats at election time.

But for Jim Clyburn and his massive case of TDS, it’s never a bad time to red-line the Godwin Meter.