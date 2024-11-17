GOOD: Trump Taps Fracking Executive and “TV-ready Evangelist for Fossil Fuels” for Energy Secretary. “Chris Wright is the Chief Executive of Liberty Energy, a fracking company based in Denver. Wright’s appointment is on-brand for Trump’s new template for candidates: Wright is innovative, embraces new approaches to energy development, and is not connected to the Deep State.”
Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya emerges as a top candidate to lead NIH – The Washington Post https://t.co/4p21H2syuJ
— Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) November 16, 2024