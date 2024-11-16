DEI, NOT PHARMA RFK JR’S BIGGEST HHS OBSTACLE: Yes, PHARMA and the public health establishment built by Fauci/NIH are already aiming fusillades at JFK Jr, but, once he’s confirmed and in the Secretary’s office at HHS, the still-growing DEI monster will be waiting for him. Check out my latest PJMedia column.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.