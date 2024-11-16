CHANGE: FAA moves forward with committee to review launch licensing regulations.
We have a much more dynamic industry now, not one based on launching 50-year-old rocket designs over and over.
CHANGE: FAA moves forward with committee to review launch licensing regulations.
We have a much more dynamic industry now, not one based on launching 50-year-old rocket designs over and over.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.