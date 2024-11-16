November 16, 2024

I WAS LESS IMPRESSED WITH NETFLIX’S PERFORMANCE, WHICH CONSISTED OF CONSTANT FREEZING AND BUFFERING UNTIL I GAVE UP: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: No one was impressed by social media star’s win over 58-year-old former champ.

I see I wasn’t the only one with this experience.

Come on, Netflix. If you’re going to host live events, you need enough server capacity.

Posted at 8:31 am by Glenn Reynolds