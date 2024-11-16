I WAS LESS IMPRESSED WITH NETFLIX’S PERFORMANCE, WHICH CONSISTED OF CONSTANT FREEZING AND BUFFERING UNTIL I GAVE UP: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: No one was impressed by social media star’s win over 58-year-old former champ.

I see I wasn’t the only one with this experience.

Buffering

Buffering

Buffering

Buffering

Mike Tyson’s ass

Buffering

Buffering

Buffering

Buffering

Buffering — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) November 16, 2024

Come on, Netflix. If you’re going to host live events, you need enough server capacity.

UPDATE: Heh.

C’mon Netflix this picture quality is so blurry I won’t be able to tell if Mike Tyson is fighting Jake Paul or Rand Paul! #JakePaulvsMikeTyson — Sutton Porter (@suttonporter) November 16, 2024

MORE: Via a friend.