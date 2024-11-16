OH FOR THE LOVE OF LIGHT FANDANGO. THROWING “USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF AI” IN A LIST OF EXISTENTIAL RISKS FOR MANKIND IS FARCICAL. UNLESS THIS IS REALLY A LIST OF THINGS THAT MAKE BOOMERS SCREAM: Global Existential Risks.

The resurgence of communism under ever-weirder-forms is an existential risk for mankind. The use and development of AI is as much of a risk as all the other things that terrified people when first introduced. A non-exhaustive list, as I remember: Novels, radio, talkies, television, nuclear energy, internal combustion motor (and the freakout goes on), the internet. PFUI.