IS THERE ANYTHING HE CAN’T DO? Trump Is Shrinking Government Already!

Donald Trump is magic.

I’m not joking. There really is something magical about the power he has over the world. Any normal person would have been crushed by all the forces arrayed against him, but somehow, he has survived and thrived despite constant attacks.

Since his election, both Russia and Ukraine have changed their tunes about finding a negotiated settlement, the markets have breathed a sigh of relief, free market advocates have been giddy and talking about investing in the United States, pharmaceutical companies are running scared, and…government employees are talking about mass resignations! Ending wars is difficult. Getting career civil servants to leave the government is nearly impossible. That Trump can do it without firing a single person yet is miraculous.