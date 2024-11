TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D):

Carissa Smith, a teacher at the Dixon School District in MO was arrested on 19 charges including r*pe after she was caught allegedly paying students to have s*x with her. She also reportedly smoked marijuana with students.

MAKE THIS MONSTER FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/KcJr8lquln

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2024