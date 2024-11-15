HAHA, YOU SAID “AL SHARPTON,” “MSNBC,” AND “ETHICS” IN THE SAME SENTENCE: Kamala Campaign’s Payments to Al Sharpton a ‘Black Eye’ for MSNBC, Ethics Group Says.

Also Oprah: Chicago Trib Editorial Board: $1M? WTF, Oprah? “And it failed, too, which raises questions about whether the campaign even got its money’s worth out of the effort. Harris was no more coherent with Oprah than she was on 60 Minutes even with CBS News editing her answers, and only slightly more responsive than Harris was in the Fox News interview she did out of desperation. Ironically, ABC’s attempt at an infomercial on The View probably doomed Harris when Sunny Hostin stumped Harris with the obvious question of what she’d do differently from Joe Biden. Instead of being prepared to answer that, Harris wrapped her arms around the deeply unpopular status quo.”

Kamala wasn’t very good. But neither are her media enablers, even for a million bucks.