NATE SILVER: Kamala Harris was a replacement-level candidate: Trump’s win is mostly Biden’s fault, not hers. Still, she was a mediocre candidate in a year when Democrats needed a strong one.

This is all really Obama’s legacy. After his two terms, the Democratic bench was devastated. The only person they could run in 2016 was Hillary, the only person they could find in 2020 with a chance was Biden, and when Biden crapped out all they had was Kamala. Who do they have for 2028? Gavin Newsom? Kathy Hochul? The GOP, on the other hand, has developed a lot of dynamic, young candidates.

This will change, and Dems will produce some stronger candidates. But probably not from the current pool.