UTTERLY PREDICTABLE: James Pethokoukis: Well, they ran the numbers on degrowth — and it’s not good: Do people in rich countries want to live like they do in India?

Well, for people at the top of the heap, India may be a superior model to the United States, at least if you like a lot of fawning. For everyone else, not so much. I do get the sense that our ruling class has really started to see some appeal in the Third World model, though.