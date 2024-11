STANDING UP AGAINST THE HATE AND BIGOTRY OF HIGHER ED:

Donald Trump on antisemitic universities:

“My first week back in the Oval Office, my administration will inform every college president that, if you do not end antisemitic propaganda, they will lose their accreditation and federal taxpayer support.”

pic.twitter.com/S72r3KPTpQ

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 15, 2024