THE SCIENCE HAS BEEN UNSETTLED: Study Finds Eggs Might Protect Brain Health And Lower Cholesterol. “For nearly half a century, people were advised to avoid animal products high in cholesterol, like eggs, butter, or cream, because these foods were thought to raise cholesterol levels in the blood, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Of course, a lot of the concern about eggs was rooted in politics. “When egg prices rose in the spring of 1966 and Agriculture Secretary Orville Freeman told him that not much could be done, Johnson had the Surgeon General issue alerts as to the hazards of cholesterol in eggs.”