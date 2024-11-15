WHAT ARE THEY OFFERING IN PAY? (IF IT PAYS ENOUGH… I MEAN I’VE DEALT WITH TODDLERS BEFORE THEY WERE POTTY TRAINED. I CAN HANDLE SH*T FIVE WAYS FROM MONDAY): The View Suddenly Looking to Hire a Pro-Trump Woman As Ratings Nosedive.

I’ll take a bag of flip flops with me. “And you get a chancla. And you get a chancla!” What? it’s culturally appropriate. Though the Portuguese call them chinelos, they’re used the same way. Mom’s chinelo is known and feared. For years my kids ducked if I removed my shoe. (Even though, provably, the safest place to be when I throw anything is where I’m aiming.)