WORST. HITLER. EVER. Trump Won Jewish Neighborhoods Across America.

Trump won the largest Jewish county in the country, the only entirely Jewish town and village, and some of the densest, fastest growing and most Jewish neighborhoods in America.

Borough Park, Brooklyn is the densest Jewish neighborhood in the country. Its two square miles contain nearly 100,000 Jewish people in 23,000 households. 83% are married and only 2% are divorced. 96% are members of synagogues. This was where large crowds protested pandemic lockdowns, tearing down playground fences and burning masks.

Trump won over 90% of the vote in most Borough Park districts. On 14th Avenue and Rabbi Weissmandl Way, Trump won 96% of the vote in one very Jewish district.

In Chicago’s West Rogers Park, a Muslim terrorist shot a Jewish man who was walking to the synagogue on the Sabbath, and then did battle with police while shouting, “Allahu Akbar”.

Trump won the more Orthodox areas of West Rogers Park, which Chicago Magazine described as, “a world of synagogues, kosher bakeries, and Hebrew bookstores” by over 70%. . . . Democrats, liberal Jewish groups and the media ignore some of the largest and fastest growing Jewish communities in America because they don’t fit the liberal suburban ‘Temple’ template.

The Trump campaign did not make that same mistake and won them.