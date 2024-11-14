FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Dr. Leana Wen: RFK Jr.’s Take on Water Fluoridation Isn’t So Crazy.. “Given that president-elect Trump just picked RFK Jr. as the next HHS Secretary, it’s worth highlighting a column in the Washington Post which concludes that, on this issue, Kennedy’s views aren’t crazy at all.”
