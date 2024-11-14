I REMEMBER WHEN TECH COMPANIES WERE PRO-FREEDOM: Software Development Goes Full BrownShirt On 3D Printing. “Software makers have solidified their place as useful idiots for the anti-Second Amendment agenda by leading the charge when it comes to the development of programs that detect gun parts being made by 3D printers, block those prints and in some cases, automatically notify the authorities. Claiming that these advances are aimed at curbing the illegal printing of firearms and firearms parts, these companies have donned their brown shirts a bit too quickly and have not the first clue regarding the tradition and constitutionality of homemade guns in America.”