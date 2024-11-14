PUTTING THE VICTIMS IN CHARGE OF THEIR VICTIMIZERS IS A GREAT IDEA: Trump Nominates Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.
AND: Trump Picks Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.
Let the rough music play. Make the abusers dance.
