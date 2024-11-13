THIS IS PROBABLY A “FAR RIGHT” IDEA:

Women are actually adult human beings with agency and freedom of choice. They could choose, like men, to spend less time on cleaning and household chores, and more time on exercise. They are free to do that if they want to. They could say ‘no’ to some, or many, of those other people, including family members, who make demands on their time. They are free adults who can choose what to do. ‘Women are oppressed victims of patriarchy’ isn’t actually the only possible lens with which to view gender issues, although one would never know that from reading the New York Times.