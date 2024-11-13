A FORMER DEMOCRAT AND A VETERAN. BIPARTISAN! Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence: ‘Fearless spirit.’

This pick I’m not so sure about: Trump nominates Matt Gaetz as attorney general. OTOH, he picked an establishmentarian in Jeff Sessions, and another in Bill Barr, last time and they were rolled by the department. Gaetz will be his wingman, to use Eric Holder’s job self-description.

I am a bit concerned, though, that if he keeps naming people from the House to his cabinet it may put the majority at risk.

But hey, it’s an improvement on what we had:

Biden Administration Declares Trump Cabinet Picks ‘Unqualified’ https://t.co/miNG5Te7kx pic.twitter.com/7o01n5KdlF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 13, 2024

Plus: