DISMANTLE WOKE, INC., BY KILLING ITS SUBSIDIES. Two thoughts: First, defunding NPR at the federal level is worth doing, but not likely to have much effect. Most of NPR’s funding comes in the form of fees paid for programming by its affiliates. However, those affiliates are often state run and state funded. Red state governments could easily simply forbid them from buying programming from NPR (or possibly from anyone). That would save money, and encourage the local stations, most of which are university-affiliated, to develop their own programming, which would be more educational for students anyway.