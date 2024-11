BIG NEWS:

Huge decision holding that CEQ never had authority to issue the National Environmental Policy Act regulations that have been used for nearly half a century — James Coleman (@EnergyLawProf) November 12, 2024

This will open up all sorts of previously-regulated projects. If the Supreme Court lets it stand, there will probably be calls for new legislation, but if the GOP plays its cards right it can fix this for a long time.