YES, LIKE GANDALF THE WHITE HE HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED BY HIS BATTLE WITH THE DARKNESS: Don Surber: This ain’t your father’s Donald Trump.

Plus: “Recess appointments allow presidents to bypass the confirmation process temporarily. All three of President Eisenhower’s Supreme Court appointees were recess appointments to protect them from racist Democrat filibusters. It has been years and maybe even decades since the Senate last allowed recess appointments.”