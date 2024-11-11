I LOVE A STORY WITH A HAPPY ENDING: Home Invaders Meet Their Match When TX, FL Armed Citizens Fight Back. “What’s most striking to me about these defensive gun uses is that in both cases the homeowner was able to contact 911 and alert law enforcement that a crime was taking place, but as quickly as officers and deputies responded it would have been too late to save the residents from harm. The phase ‘when seconds count police are minutes away’ isn’t meant as a knock on police. It’s just a simple fact. . . . The reality is that if someone’s breaking into your home, you are the quickest first responder… and being able to defend yourself can all too easily be the difference between life and death.”