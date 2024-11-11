OBVIOUS MISINFORMATION, NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED:
Trump literally made Wisconsin too big to rig. Look at this chart: pic.twitter.com/S0QIvXW2PA
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2024
OBVIOUS MISINFORMATION, NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED:
Trump literally made Wisconsin too big to rig. Look at this chart: pic.twitter.com/S0QIvXW2PA
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.